WHISNANT MEMORIAL: Red Devils, Lady Knights win titles
Below is a look at the final results from the 38th Kermit Whisnant Memorial basketball tournament:
Girls brackets
First round
No. 1 Mill Creek 42,. No. 8 Grandview 16
No. 2 Jacobs Fork 39, No. 7 Newton-Conover 21
No. 5 Maiden 30, No. 4 Arndt 18
No. 6 Northview 25, No. 3 River Bend 24
Semifinals
No. 1 Mill Creek 51, No. 5 Maiden 21
No. 6 Northview 30, No. 2 Jacobs Fork 26
Championship game
No. 1 Mill Creek 35, No. 6 Northview 29
Boys brackets
First round
No. 1 Northview 38, No. 8 River Bend 33
No. 2 Maiden 50, No. 7 Mill Creek 32
No. 4 Newton-Conover 34, No. 5 Jacobs Fork 26
No. 3 Arndt 42, No. 6 Grandview 26
Semifinals
No. 4 Newton-Conover 35, No. 1 Northview 34 (OT)
No. 2 Maiden 42, No. 3 Arndt 26 (OT)
Championship game
No. 4 Newton-Conover 47, No. 2 Maiden 35
