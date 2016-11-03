Wheat Defeated: Blue Devils top Warriors to reach 2A state final

There was no denying the Maiden volleyball team in its bid to reach its first-ever state championship match.

The Lady Blue Devils rallied early and late in their 2A West final rematch against Wheatmore, defeating the Lady Warriors, 3-2 (25-17, 19-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-11).

With the victory, Maiden (30-0) advances to Saturday’s state championship game in Raleigh, where it will face Carrboro (29-0).

