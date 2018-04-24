Weather wrecks havoc on prep sports schedules

Once again the weather has moved several key prep contests as the spring sports regular season begins to wind down to a close.

The following games that were originally scheduled for today have been canceled -- Fred T. Foard softball at Alexander Central and Lincoln Charter at Foard baseball game. In Northwestern Foothills 2A golf Tuesday's match at River Oaks will not be made-up.

The South Fork 2A, Northwestern Foothills 2A, and Northwestern 3A/4A tennis tournaments all had to change dates because of rain on Monday and Tuesday.

The South Fork 2A tournament at Maiden High School

The first round of the tournament will begin at 1 p.m. today. Second round matches will begin 9 a.m. Thursday.

Northwestern 3A/4A

The 3A teams will be played at Alexander Central.

Northwestern Foothills 2A at East Burke High School

Based on weather, the tournament will begin approximately at 1 p.m. The tournament aims to complete play again 3 p.m. Thursday.

In other games that have been rescheduled this week the Hickory men's lacrosse team will host St. Stephens 4:30 p.m. Thursday for senior night. Softball and baseball will host South Caldwell for their respective senior nights on Thursday. Softball will start at 6 p.m. followed by baseball at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday's originally scheduled South Fork 2A soccer contest between Newton-Conover ant Lake Norman Charter has been moved to May 2. The Knights will travel to the Red Devils for a 4:30 p.m. varsity kickoff.

Wednesday's games (weather permitting)

SOCCER

North Lincoln at Maiden girls soccer has been rescheduled to today with a 6:30 p.m. varsity kickoff.

Hickory will host West Caldwell with a 5 p.m. start

Bunker Hill at East Burke will kickoff at 6 p.m.

BASEBALL

Hickory will travel to face West Caldwell for a 4 p.m. junior varsity start followed by a 6:30 p.m. varsity game.

St. Stephens will travel to Watauga for a 7 p.m. varsity contest.

Lincoln Charter will travel to Bandys for a 7 p.m. varsity contest.

South Fork 2A foes will meet as Maiden travels to Newton-Conover for a 4 p.m. JV contest followed by the varsity game at 7 p.m.

Bunker Hill at East Burke will have the same JV and varsity start times.

SOFTBALL

Maiden will travel to Newton-Conover for a 5:30 p.m. contest.

Bunker Hill at East Burke will kickoff at 6 p.m.