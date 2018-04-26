Weather forces games to be moved to weekend, next week

Wet weather has made several changes to prep sports schedules this week, now pushing some all the way to Saturday and next week. Below is a tentative schedule of some of the games that have already been scheduled. Check observernewsonline.com for more updates and make sure to follow Observer News Enterprise Sports Editor Michael Christopher on Twitter @O_N_Esports for further updates.

SATURDAY

(Games times & dates subject to change)

BASEBALL

11 a.m. -- South Caldwell at Hickory (JV)

1:30 p.m. -- South Caldwell at Hickory (Varsity)

2 p.m. -- West Iredell at Bunker Hill (Varsity)

SOFTBALL

5 p.m. -- West Iredell at Bunker Hill (Varsity)

MONDAY

Monday, April 30

TRACK & FIELD

Northwest Foothills Conference Championships at Bunker Hill

BOYS GOLF

Class 3A Regionals

BASEBALL

7 p.m. -- Lake Norman Charter at Bandys