Warlick honored for Rotary perfect attendance

from o-n-e reports

Retired Newton attorney Thomas W. Warlick recently was honored by Newton-Conover Rotary Club with what is believed to be a record-breaking perfect attendance award. Warlick, who joined the twin cities civic organization in 1959, was cited for 53 years of perfect attendance.

The Newton native is believed by regional officers of Rotary International to have achieved the most years of perfect meeting attendance of any member in the world-wide organization’s District 7670. The district includes a number of clubs in Western North Carolina.

The presentation at one of the group’s weekly luncheon meetings at Catawba Country Club was made by Newton resident Bill Shillito, a former district governor in Rotary International. Warlick was also cited for his longevity by the Rev. Robert Silber, 2016-2017 president of the Newton-Conover organization.

The recipient is a former president of the Newton-Conover club, elected to lead the group for the 1970-1971 year, and has been honored with its two most distinguished recognitions.

In 1997 he was presented the Vocational Service Award, renamed in recent years to honor the late Charles Corriher of Newton, a charter member of the club. The club was organized in 1948 and chartered in early 1949. That award is given annually to local men and women, both members and non-members of the club.

Warlick was also bestowed the Dr. William T. MacLauchlin Humanitarian Award in 2014. That citation is named for the late Conover physician, who was also a charter member of N-C Rotary. It is given each year to a member of the local organization.

He is also a Paul Harris Fellow, recognition given to Rotarians around the world who financially support the Rotary Foundation in its public service projects in many nations.

It was noted that the perfect attendance citation can go to members who make up missed meetings of their hometown club by attending similar Rotary gatherings when they are out of town.

Warlick, who has traveled in many parts of the world, has participated in “make-up” meetings at Rotary clubs around the globe and brought back to the N-C club banners from the groups he has visited during his more than a half century of membership.