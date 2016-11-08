Voters take to the poles to determine president, governor, local races

Nearly half of the registered voters in Catawba County have already cast their ballot in relation to this year’s General Election.

During Early Voting, which was conducted from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5 throughout Catawba County, 48,766 ballots were cast, according to Board of Elections Director Amanda Duncan. There are 102,470 citizens registered to vote in Catawba County.

Of the 48,766 votes that have been cast in the county, 23,450 were cast by Republicans, 12,327 were cast by Democrats, 134 were cast by Libertarians, and 12,855 were cast by unaffiliated voters, according to Duncan.

Today, on Election Day, those Catawba County citizens who have not already voted will flock to their voting precincts.

This year, voters will be casting ballots for N.C. Senate for the 42nd District, N.C. House for the 89th District, N.C. House for the 96th District, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners, the Catawba County Register of Deeds, Catawba County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors, and the Catawba County School System Board Members.

The list of candidates that will appear on the ballot is as follows:

N.C. Senate 42nd District: Andy Wells

N.C. House 89th District: Mitchell Setzer

N.C. House 96th District: Jay Adams

U.S. House of Representatives 10th District: Patrick McHenry (Republican), Andy Milard (Democrat)

Catawba County Board of Commissioners (two seats): Barbara Beatty and Dan Hunsucker – both incumbents

Catawba County Register of Deeds: Donna Spencer – incumbent

Catawba County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors (one seat): David Caldwell

Catawba County School Board (three seats): Incumbents - Ronn Abernathy, Cathy Starnes. Challengers - Doug Brady, Becky Brittain, Ray Cerda, Beth Isenhour, Ron Jones, Donna Lutz-Carpenter, Brannon Pittman, and Tracy Stracener.

N.C. Governor: Pat McCrory (Republican), Roy Cooper (Democrat), and Lon Cecil (Libertarian)

N.C. Lieutenant Governor: Dan Forest (Republican), Linda Coleman (Democrat), and Jacki Cole (Libertarian)

N.C. Commissioner of Labor: Cherie Berry (Republican), Charles Meeker (Democrat)

U.S. Senate: Richard Burr (Republican), Deborah Ross (Democrat), and Sean Haugh (Libertarian)

President and Vice President of the United States: Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence (Republican), Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine (Democrat), Gary Johnson and William Weld (Libertarian).

Other elected positions that will appear on the ballot are N.C. General Attorney, N.C. Auditor, N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture, N.C. Commissioner of Insurance, N.C. Secretary of State, N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction, N.C. Treasurer, N.C Supreme Court Associate Justice, and N.C. Court of Appeals Judge.

“The trucks went out this (Monday) morning delivering elections items to all 40 precincts,” Duncan said. “Chief judges started coming yesterday to get their supplies in preparation for Election Day – some have even already started setting up.”

The county has also received more than 2,000 absentee ballots so far, according to Duncan.

To find out which of Catawba County’s 40 voting precincts you should attend on Election Day, visit http://www.catawbacountync.gov/elections.