UNC-TV PUBLIC MEDIA NORTH CAROLINA GOES ALL-IN TO HICKORY

Statewide Public Media Network Announces Packed Slate of Activities in Hickory & Catawba Valley, Sunday, March 18-Saturday, March 24

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, THURSDAY, MARCH 15, 2018 – UNC-TV Public Media North Carolina (PMNC), North Carolina’s Statewide public media network, goes all-in to Hickory and Catawba Valley this month with its PMNC CARES initiative. Public Media North Carolina is connecting audiences with resources through education and service…and we want to hear from citizens from across the area. PMNC wants to know what works, what needs work, what matters and how to serve Catawba Valley residents and all North Carolinians better than ever.

PMNC is coming to Hickory this Sunday, March 18 – Saturday, March 24 and we’re committed to listening and learning. We’re dedicated to understanding the important issues and areas of interest to members of the Catawba Valley community.

OVERVIEW OF PMNC CARES ACTIVITIES IN HICKORY & CATAWBA VALLEY, MARCH 18 – 24:

SUNDAY, MARCH 18—NOON – 3 PM

Read-a-Roo’s Block Party LIVE at Valley Hills Mall—Open to the Public!

Meet and greet your favorites PBS KIDS stars—including Peg + Cat, Sid the Science Kid, The Cat in the Hat and Rootle’s own book-loving marsupial mascot Read-a-roo! Enjoy hands-on activities and much more.

SUNDAY, MARCH 18—NOON – 3 PM

Veterans Coffee at Valley Hills Mall—Open to the Public!

Calling all veterans…chat with Jeff Smith, UNC-TV’s Military and Veterans Affairs coordinator and producer and host of Situation Report, about your needs, share your ideas with us and receive valuable resources.

MONDAY, MARCH 19—9:45 AM – 1:15 PM

Early Childhood Education Summit—LIVE VIA WEBSTREAM!

Local business owners, elected officials, child care professionals, faith-based leaders and others will work together to promote early childhood education for children in our community. Learn more at unctv.org/cares and see the live webstream at unctv.org/watch/live-stream.

MONDAY, MARCH 19

ncIMPACT Taping

Once known for its prominent position in the furniture and textile industries, Catawba County is experiencing a furniture industry renaissance after years of declining employment. From a “reshoring” of production jobs to the expansion of existing companies, furniture is reclaiming some of the luster lost as part of manufacturing’s overall decline. Furniture companies added jobs between 2010 and 2015, and the trend seems on track to continue. Today, furniture production accounts for about 11,000 jobs in Catawba County, about a third of the industry’s jobs in the state. Anita Brown-Graham, professor of Public Law and Government at the UNC School of Government and host of the ncIMPACT series, will lead a roundtable discussion about Hickory’s changing economy and workforce development responses. Joining her will be:

Dr. Robbie Adell, superintendent, Hickory Public Schools

Kitty Barnes, Catawba County commissioner

Dr. Garrett Hinshaw, president, Catawba Valley Community College

Wendy Johnson, director, Western Piedmont Workforce Development Board

Learn more at unctv.org/cares.

MONDAY, MARCH 19

My Home, NC Taping

Heather Burgiss, producer and host of My Home, NC, and team will tell the story of Davian “D.J.” Robinson, a visually-impaired dance major at UNC Charlotte and a Paralympic cyclist from Hickory. Learn more at unctv.org/cares.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20 – 21

SciTech Now North Carolina Taping

Tuesday, Frank Graff and the science team visits the Manufacturing Resources Center, a business incubator that helps start-up textile companies get their products to market, to share efforts to revive the area's textile industry. Wednesday, Frank and crew will produce a story at Lenoir Rhyne University about how researchers are using fitness trackers on herons and egrets to find out where they’re going and how much energy it takes them to get there. Learn more at unctv.org/cares.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 21, 7 PM

SciTech Now North Carolina Meetup—Open to the Public!

Join Frank Graff, producer of SciTech Now NC, Rossie Izlar, associate producer, and Matt Maisano with the Science team for a free meet-and-greet at the Olde Hickory Station, on Government Avenue, at 7 PM. Learn more and RSVP at unctv.org/cares.

THURSDAY – SATURDAY, MARCH 22 – 24

North Carolina Weekend Taping

The team will explore Hickory and discover the gems of the community – including Hatch Sandwich, Harper House, Salt Block Art Museum, Fourk Dinner, Sweet Pea B&B, 1712 Spirits, the Catawba Valley Pottery Gala, Old Hickory Tap Room and much more! Learn more at unctv.org/cares.

SATURDAY, MARCH 24, 1 PM

North Carolina Weekend Meetup—Open to the Public!

Join David Hardy, senior producer of North Carolina Weekend, and videographer Bob Gunter for a free meet-and-greet at the Olde Hickory Tap Room, on Union Square, at 1 PM. Learn more and RSVP at unctv.org/cares.

ABOUT PMNC CARES

PMNC CARES—Public Media North Carolina Connecting A