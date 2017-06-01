UCHS Students Give Back to the Community

At University Christian High School, service is more than just an idea. Each year after classes and exams are over, students from UCHS devote themselves to serving all around our community for one week. They call it “Beyond the Classroom Week” as it puts their students into the real life of serving others. UCHS students this year completed over 1300 service hours during this week alone. Service venues included Conover School, ECCCM, Safe Harbor, Rising Hope Farm, Conover Nursing Home, and Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry and others. These service hours were just part of the over 4200 service hours students completed during this past school year.

Picture Caption: “University Christian High School students working at Rising Hope Farm as part of their Beyond the Classroom Week. Pictured are: Jamie Harris, Michael Gordon, Eric Boston, & Leah Dagenhardt.