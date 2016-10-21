Trucker killed while trying to help in North Carolina wreck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A truck driver has been killed as he tried to help the motorist who had rear-ended his truck on Interstate 85 in Charlotte.

Local media outlets reported that the wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Investigators say a car hit a tractor trailer and both vehicles had pulled over to the side of the highway. The driver of the tractor-trailer got out to check on the car's driver and was hit by another tractor-trailer rig.

The trucker died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The second truck driver and the car's driver were taken to Carolinas Medical Center. There was no word on their condition. Their names have not been released.