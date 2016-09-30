Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By The Associated Press

1. Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band; $6,217,658; $106.93.

2. Beyonce; $5,718,647; $109.34.

3. Coldplay; $5,674,654; $102.36.

4. Guns N' Roses; $5,421,632; $117.90.

5. Paul McCartney; $3,361,974; $125.51.

6. Kenny Chesney; $2,753,332; $77.97.

7. Drake; $2,363,275; $115.80.

8. Rod Stewart; $1,630,177; $111.43.

9. Sting / Peter Gabriel; $1,607,410; $117.02.

10. Dead & Company; $1,545,481; $69.85.

11. Justin Bieber; $1,444,257; $98.47.

12. Phish; $1,408,203; $51.07.

13. Iron Maiden; $1,323,991; $70.89.

14. Zac Brown Band; $1,078,826; $53.50.

15. Lionel Richie; $1,032,137; $87.97.

16. Dixie Chicks; $929,732; $65.51.

17. Paul Simon; $839,702; $88.79.

18. Dave Matthews Band; $835,753; $48.36.

19. The Cure; $746,055; $54.64.

20. Carrie Underwood; $728,469; $67.76.