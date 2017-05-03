The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
NEWTON, NC
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 30, 2017:
1.Fifty Shades Darker (Unrated)
2.La La Land
3.Split (2017)
4.The Founder
5.Hidden Figures
6.Underworld: Blood Wars
7.Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
8.Moana (2016)
9.Lion
10.Why Him?
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1.Christine (2016)
2.Carrie Pilby
3.Manchester By the Sea
4.Betting on Zero
5.Moonlight
6.Queen of the Desert
7.The Descendants
8.A Dark Song
9.We Are X
10.The Void
