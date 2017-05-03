The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 30, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1.Fifty Shades Darker (Unrated)

2.La La Land

3.Split (2017)

4.The Founder

5.Hidden Figures

6.Underworld: Blood Wars

7.Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

8.Moana (2016)

9.Lion

10.Why Him?

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1.Christine (2016)

2.Carrie Pilby

3.Manchester By the Sea

4.Betting on Zero

5.Moonlight

6.Queen of the Desert

7.The Descendants

8.A Dark Song

9.We Are X

10.The Void