Tonight's the knight: Rod Stewart becomes Sir Rod at palace

LONDON (AP) — Sir Rod, you wear it well.

Rocker Rod Stewart donned tartan trousers — a nod to his Scottish heritage — and a scarlet-trimmed military-style tunic to be knighted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The raspy-voiced singer of "Maggie May," ''Da Ya Think I'm Sexy" and "You Wear It Well" was honored "for services to music and charity."

The 71-year-old star will be able to call himself Sir Roderick David Stewart.

Stewart said he and the prince "talked about music, and he said 'It's great that you're still going' and I said: 'I have to — I've got eight children!'

"He congratulated me on my long career, and I said how happy this made me," Stewart said. "I just wish my mum and dad had been here to see it."

Stewart was joined by wife Penny Lancaster and sons Alastair, 10, and Aiden, 5, for the investiture ceremony.

When the award was announced by Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year, Stewart said it was "a monumental honor." He added: "I thank her majesty and promise to 'wear it well.'"