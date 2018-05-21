Tom Eanes new Bandys football coach

Tom Eanes is the new head football coach at Bandys High School.

Following the Catawba County Board of Education meeting on Monday, Eanes was announced as the new Bandys head football coach.

“I always work long and hard to improve my program and that is exactly what I plan to do for the Bandys community,” the new Trojans coach told the O-N-E in an email.”

Eanes spent the last four seasons at Patton High School where his teams have gone 1-9, 4-8, 8-5 and 9-4.

He has an overall coaching record of 147-187-1 in 29 seasons as a head coach.

Eanes replaces Trent Lowman who left to become the head coach at East Surry. The Trojans finished last season 5-7 overall and 3-4 in the South Fork 2A conference, losing in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs falling to eventual state champion Hibrtien 57-6.

Lowman had a record of 23-35 in five seasons with the Trojans.

More coaching changes could be coming.

“I need a good hard working staff no matter the number of coaches. I've heard many good comments about the staff that is already in place and I am looking forward to blending together as a tight-knit group,” Eanes said. “My son is my long-time offensive coordinator and he will join us.”

After East Lincoln (1986-87), Eanes was head coach at Orange County (1988), Albemarle (1990-92), East Surry (1993-99), East Rowan (2000-03), Pender (2004-10) and with the Eugene Ashley High Screaming Eagles (2011-13) in Wilmington before heading to Patton.

Eanes Coaching Career (provided by HobbsDailyReport.com)

School Years Seasons Record

E. Lincoln 1986-87 2 6-14-1

Hillsborough Orange 1988 1 2-8-0

Albemarle 1990-92 3 9-21-0

E. Surry 1993-1998 6 35-33-0

E. Rowan 2000-2002 3 7-26-0

Pender County 2004-2010 7 58-37-0

Wilmington Ashley 2011-2013 3 8-22-0

Patton 2014-2017 4 22-26-0

TOTALS 29 147-187-1

This is an on-going story and will be updated. Read more in Tuesday's edition of the O-N-E.