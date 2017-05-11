Tigers hold Blue Comets in check in 5-2 victory
By:
Cody Dalton
Thursday, May 11, 2017
NEWTON, N.C.
Calm, cool and collected.
All three words can be used to describe the Fred T. Foard baseball team during its second-round 3A playoff game against Asheboro on Thursday.
The Tigers’ defense and pitching forced the Blue Comets to strand 14 runners on base, helping Foard win 5-2 and advance.
