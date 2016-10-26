Three N-CHS students arrested for stealing Trump-Pence political signs

Three Newton-Conover High School students were arrested for stealing political signs supporting presidential candidate Donald Trump and Mike Pence in Caldwell County Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Aurora Elizabeth Solis, 17 of Hickory, Yamied Vasquez Rueda, 16 of Newton and Brandon Alonzo Castorena, 16 of Conover, were arrested and charged with stealing political signs and possession of stolen property.

According to the press release, officers with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Lenoir Police Department received an anonymous tip at noon on Tuesday that a silver Ford Focus has been spotted along N.C. 321 taking Trump/Pence signs.

Sgt. Jonathan Kirby with the sheriff’s office spotted the car in the northern part of Lenoir.

Sgt. Kirby, along with assistance from Lenoir Police, pulled the Focus.

The three teens admitted to stealing numerous signs across the Unifour area, according to reports.

Officers found 12 signs inside the vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The three teen were released into to custody of their parents.

“We are here to enforce the law and protect the rights of all candidates,” says Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones.