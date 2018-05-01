Third arrest made in nighclub shoooting

Hickory – Hickory Police have made an additional arrest in reference to the April 8th homicide of Antonio Knoshjun Watts, B/M/20, of Claremont, NC. Caine Anthony Morrison, B/M/03-29-1994, of Winston Salem, was arrested for Possession of Firearm by Felon on May 1, 2018 at Hickory Police Headquarters. Hickory Police anticipate additional suspects to be charged and arrested in this case. Additional information will be released as other potential suspects are arrested.

The Hickory Police Department is continuing this investigation and asks anyone who may have information about this incident or who may have witnessed this incident to contact Inv. C. De Los Santos at 828-261-2621 or cdelossantos@hickorync.gov .