Teen arrested for Maiden house fire

A Gaston County teen was arrested for his involvement in a structure fire that occurred back during the summer in Maiden, according to a press release.

On June 5, Maiden Fire and Police Departments were dispatched to a fully involved residential structure fire at 302 West Main Street in Maiden.

The residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire and was under contract

for sale.

Maiden Police worked with Catawba County Emergency Services fire investigators to

determine the nature, cause, and origin of the fire. The fire was determined to be incendiary in nature and investigators immediately suspected the cause of the being intentionally set, according to the press release.

On Wednesday, Maiden Police Officers arrested and charged James Michael Butler, age 17, of Sorrels Baxter Road of Cherryville for the Felony crime of Burning Certain Buildings.

The Maiden Police Department appreciates Catawba County Emergency Services

personnel for investigative assistance and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Criminal

Investigations Division for assisting in the Arrest of the suspect.

"We waited for results to come back from stuff we sent to the lab from the fire side," said Maiden Police Chief Tracy Ledford. "Once we got back those results, that's what ultimately lead to the arrest of (Butler)."