SUV slams into business, Conover fire chief sent to hospital after rescue

Conover Fire Chief Mark Hinson is being called a hero after his trip home from an early morning workout ended with him having to rush into a smoke-filled business to save a 10-year-old girl from an SUV around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A medical condition – possibly a seizure – caused the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder to lose control of his vehicle and leave Conover Boulevard before striking the brick wall of Farm Bureau near First Street, authorities said. The impact forced the SUV to completely enter the building before coming to rest.

However, the vehicle’s accelerator was stuck causing the tires to keep spinning which filled up tho building with white smoke.

Hinson was able to rescue the girl before turning off the engine of the Pathfinder.

David Hollar, agency manager at Farm Bureau, was in the office when he said he felt the building move. Hollar said he ran to the conference room to investigate when he found a car running full throttle.

“I opened the door (to the conference room) and was hit by smoke,” Hollar said. “I ran outside and saw a car sitting in the building. The driver’s foot was stuck on the throttle.”

Both Hinson and the driver of the SUV were sent to Catawba Valley Medical Center. Hinson suffered smoke inhalation and was listed in stable condition. The driver’s condition has not been released.The daughter had no serious injuries and was released to a family member.

Conover City Manager Donald Duncan said the identity of the driver was not yet available but did say it was a local person. Duncan also added that Hinson was a “true hero” for his actions.