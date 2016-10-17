Sunday night fire claims life in Catawba

A Sunday night fire claimed the life of Catawba resident, according to a press from the Catawba Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD).

CVFD responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Hudson Chapel Rd. Catawba just before midnight on Sunday, according to the release.

At time of dispatch department was advised Catawba County Communications dispatcher that the caller stated the structure was fully involved.

One neighbor said the fire lit up the entire street.

Units arrived on the scene at 11:54 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported that a single story frame house completely involved and roof had already collapsed. The fire was brought under control at 12:16 a.m. , according the press release.

During overhaul operations, a deceased body was discovered within the structure. Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office, North Carolina SBI and Catawba Police Department were called in for investigation and cause of fire. The identity of the deceased and cause of fire as has not been released as the investigation is still ongoing.

Catawba Fire Department received mutual aid from Bandys Fire Department, Claremont Fire Department, Catawba Rescue Squad and Catawba County EMS. All agencies were cleared shortly after 8 a.m.