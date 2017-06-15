Summer Feeding Program Helps Kids

North Newton Elementary is feeding school children free summer meals.

This summer feeding program is federally funded through the USDA and it’s the first year Newton Conover City Schools has participated in it.

All children ages 3 to 18 years are eligible to participate, they just need an adult to bring them and be supervised. The school also takes aged 19 and older that have a physical and or mental disability.

Breakfast is served from 7:45-8:45 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:45 a.m. through 1 p.m.

Nancy Borowski is the school nutrition supervisor for Newton Conover City Schools. She’s been working in child nutrition for over 18 years and said, “I love to cook.”

She and six staff members, from different schools, are working all summer to feed hungry children.

“We can keep the integrity of a meal and feed good wholesome foods,” she said. “It’s nice to see them come and enjoy their meals.”

They prep certain amounts and batch cook the food to minimize waste.

Borowski said that the program is beneficial to the parents if they will bring their kids.

Monday, they had 89 children come to eat breakfast, and 80 children eat lunch. The children included school children from the summer camps of North Newton, South Newton, Shuford Elementary, and Conover School.

Courtney Easterlind has been the director of Conover School’s summer program since 2013. She said that the summer camp food has greatly improved.

“It’s a lot better than we had before,” she said. “It was all cold food.”

If parents would like to eat with their children, they may do so by paying $2.25 for breakfast or $3.75 for a lunch. Milk and sides are included with that.

Lucinda Olson is a parent that works for Conover School. Her son, Noah, has special needs and will be getting meals daily. She said that her son likes the meals, especially the spaghetti.

“This is less stress on me,” Lucinda said. “The money that goes towards the food can go to other things.”

The school will be serving meals Monday through Friday except on July 4.

The last day for the meals is August 18.

North Newton Elementary is located at 221 West 26th Street, Newton, N.C.

For more information, contact Newton Conover City Schools Child Nutrition Department at 464-3191