State Unemployment Rate Drops Lower, Remains Below National Average

Raleigh, N.C. – Governor Pat McCrory announced today that North Carolina’s unemployment rate dropped even lower to 4.6 percent in August, the lowest since April 2007.

“North Carolina has seen one of the largest decreases in unemployment in the nation since 2013 and we are home to one of the fastest growing economies in the nation,” said Governor McCrory. “With a declining unemployment rate and more than 300,000 new jobs added, it is clear that our pro-growth economic policies continue to make North Carolina one of the best places to live, work and visit.”

Unemployment has decreased in all 100 counties since 2013. The last time North Carolina experienced an unemployment rate below 4.6 percent was in January 2001. The number of unemployed persons in North Carolina is 46.3 percent lower than January 2013.

These results have been supported by efforts to cut taxes for families and businesses by $4.7 billion, while assuming a $430 million revenue surplus. Additionally, the state paid off the $2.5 billion unemployment insurance debt to the federal government ahead of schedule saving employers more than $760 million in taxes since 2013.