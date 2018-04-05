St. Stephens, Foard to play for 2018 Bunker Hill JV Easter Tournament title

It wasn't a good day for the top seeds on Thursday's opening day of the 2018 Bunker Hill JV Easter Tournament.

Fifth-seeded St. Stephens defeated fourth-seeded Hickory 9-5 in the opening game and then beat top-seeded Alexander Central 6-1 to reach the JV baseball tournament title game 5 p.m. Friday.

Second-seed and host Bunker Hill was upset 4-3 in nine innings by third-seed Fred T. Foard.

Friday's second round action will see Hickory face Bunker Hill at 11 a.m. followed by the winner of that contest against Alexander Central at 2 p.m. The winner of the second game will be award third place in the tournament.

Foard and St. Stephens will play for the championship 5 p.m. Friday.

