South Fork 2A Tennis Tournament Day 1 Results
Schools:
Bandys (BHS)
East Lincoln (EL)
Lake Norman Charter (LKN)
Lincolnton (LHS)
Maiden (M)
Newton Conover (NC)
North Lincoln (NL)
West Lincoln (WL)
Singles: Round 1
Brann Reid (NC) BYE
Jackson Harwood (LKN) def Sebastian Ocampo (LHS) 6-0, 6-2
Patrick Lichtenwalner (M) def Alex Simmons (WL) 6-0, 6-0
Chase Hines (EL) def Luke Baker (BHS) 6-0, 6-1
Kyle Fitzsimmons (LKN) def Carl Pettinger (LHS) 6-0, 6-0
Will Owens (EL) def Clay Gizowski (WL) 6-1, 6-3
Collin Bonner (NL) def Avery Underwood (BHS) 6-1, 6-1
Luke Laney (M) def Thomas Silva (NC) 6-0, 6-0
Round 2:
Brann Reid (NC) def Jackson Harwood (LKN) 6-0, 6-2
Chase Hines (EL) def Patrick Lichtenwalner (M) 6-2, 6-0
Kyle Fitzsimmons (LKN) def Will Owens (EL) 6-0, 6-0
Luke Laney (M) def Collin Bonner (NL) 6-0, 6-0
Backdraw Singles:
Ocampo BYE
Simmons (WL) def Baker (BHS) 8-6
Gizowski (WL) def Pettenger (LHS) 8-1
Underwood (BHS) def Silva (NC) 8-1
Lichtenwalner (M) def Ocampo (LHS) 8-1
Harwood (LKN) def Simmons (WL) 8-6
Bonner (NL) def Gizowski (WL) 8-1
Owens (EL) def Underwood (BHS) 8-6
Doubles Round 1:
Drew Palasick/Tre Thorne (LKN) def Miller Brogden/Michael Macomson (LHS) 6-3, 6-0
Noah Ingle/Hunter Hoyle (WL) def Abhi Mehta/Tylor Swanson (EL) 7-5, 3-6, 6-4
Sam Owensby/Grant Wagner (BHS) def Will Noell/Luke Loftin (NC) 6-2, 6-4
Jake Dalton/Afton McRee (M) def Alex Wulfurst/Seth Waldron (NL) 6-2, 6-1
Grayson Welch/Ben Hinshaw (NC) def Jordan Han/Matt Chiappettia (LKN) 6-0, 6-0
Travis Berry/Warner Laxton (M) def Derek McKean/Simon Weisenhorn (LHS) 7-6(7-5), 6-1
Connor Davis/Collin Kotek (NL) def Landry Black/Joseph Cockman (BHS) 6-0, 6-2
Joel Reiter/Nick Colannino (EL) def Keaton Norman/Chance Norman (WL) 6-0, 6-2
Round 2:
Palasick/Thorne (LKN) def Ingle/Hoyle (WL) 6-1, 6-3
Dalton/McRee (M) def Owensby/Wagner (BHS) 6-4, 6-2
Welch/Hinshaw (NC) def Berry/Laxton (M) 7-5, 6-0
Reiter/Colannino (EL) def Davis/Kotek (NL) 6-0, 6-2
Backdraw doubles:
Mehta/Swanson (EL) def Brogden/Macomson (LHS) 8-2
Noell/Loftin (NC) def Wulfhurst/Waldron (NL) 9-8(7-3)
Han/Chiappettia (LKN) def McKean/Weisenhorn (LHS) 8-1
Norman/Norman (WL) def Black/Cockman (BHS) 8-0
Points after Day 1:
Maiden 6.5
E Lincoln. 6
LKN Charter 6
Newton Conover 4.5
North Lincoln. 2.5
West Lincoln. 2.5
Bandys 1.5
Lincolnton .5
