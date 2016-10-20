Sources: Honey’s IGA of Newton is closing on October 31

“Yes, we are closing,” a Honey’s IGA of Newton employee said to an O-N-E reporter during a Wednesday phone call. “October 31 will be our last day,” she added.

Multiple other employees also supported the claim.

However, management of Honey’s would neither confirm nor deny the claims.

“Maybe we are, maybe we aren’t (closing)” Honey’s IGA owner Bobby Young said during a phone call with the O-N-E. “It’s really up to the landlord,” he added. Young would not comment any further.

The shopping center, Warlick Plaza, was constructued on the property owned by the late U.S. Federal Judge Wilson Warlick, and now the residence of local attourny, Thomas W. Warlick.

For an number of years, the grocery store was the anchored of the shopping center when it was part of the Winn-Dixie chain.

When Winn-Dixie shut its doors on its stores in the Upper South in the mid-2000s, the Young family bought the grocery business.

The Young family also owns an IGA grocery store in the Vale area, which plans to stay open, according to multiple sources. Many of the current employees at the Newton location will be offered jobs at the Vale store, according to employees.