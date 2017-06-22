Solar phone charging station added to Downtown Newton

NEWTON, NC—Downtown Newton has a new, high-tech feature: a solar-powered charging station for phones, laptops, and any electronic devices that can be charged through a USB port.

Newton is one of the first communities in North Carolina to partner with Soofa, a technology company, to provide a sustainable charging station for visitors and residents. Positioned at the corner of Main Avenue and 1st Street, Newton’s charging station is conveniently located next to a street bench and has USB ports to charge up to two devices simultaneously. The charging station is free to use, and users need to bring their own USB charging cords.

City of Newton staff began researching innovative street features after hearing from Newton-Conover High School and Discovery High School students that sustainable technology was important to them in the revitalization of Downtown Newton. The charging station’s red base adds a bright pop of color to the 1924 Courthouse Square, the solar panel that powers the device requires no regular maintenance, and the device converts solar to electrical power at no cost.

“Newton’s new Soofa charging station is a highly visible, easily recognizable addition to Downtown Newton,” Mayor Anne P. Stedman said. “I hope the charging station will make life better for visitors and residents as they enjoy beautiful Downtown Newton and the free Wi-Fi service the city provides in the downtown area.”

For more information about exciting projects under way in Newton, visit www.newtonnc.gov or follow the city on Facebook at www.facebook.com/newtonnc.