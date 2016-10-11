Six-year-old boy, father dead in apparent murder-suicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man and his 6-year-old son have been found dead following an apparent murder-suicide.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 42-year-old Christopher L. Buccos and his son were found dead from gunshot wounds inside the man's Winston-Salem home Sunday morning. Deputies declined to identify the boy.

Investigators do not believe anyone else was involved with the deaths and authorities are not attempting to locate any other suspects.