Sheriff holds BBQ dinner, surprised with prestigious award

State Rep. Mitchell Setzer (left) presents the Order of the Long Leaf Pine to Catawba County Sheriff Coy Reid during Thursday’s barbecue dinner.
Friday, October 7, 2016
Each year, Catawba County Sheriff Coy Reid host a barbecue dinner where locals can meet-and-great the high sheriff as well as some of his staff members and other elected officials throughout Catawba County.
However, this year was different as the sheriff was in for a surprise.
State Rep. Mitchell Setzer (R-District 89) unexpectedly presented Sheriff Reid with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest honor presented to a citizen who has a proven track record of extraordinary service.
“I am honored to present this, and this is long overdue,” Setzer said as he presented the award to Reid

