Sheriff holds BBQ dinner, surprised with prestigious award

from o-n-e reports

Each year, Catawba County Sheriff Coy Reid host a barbecue dinner where locals can meet-and-great the high sheriff as well as some of his staff members and other elected officials throughout Catawba County.

However, this year was different as the sheriff was in for a surprise.

State Rep. Mitchell Setzer (R-District 89) unexpectedly presented Sheriff Reid with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest honor presented to a citizen who has a proven track record of extraordinary service.

“I am honored to present this, and this is long overdue,” Setzer said as he presented the award to Reid