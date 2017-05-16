Sheriff: FTF teacher arrested for having sexual relationship with student

A Fred T. Foard High School teacher was arrested Monday for having a sexual relationship with a student, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

Jeb Stuart Bass, 28 of Conley Street in Newton, was taken into custody around 6 p.m. by investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division for one count of Statutory Rape and one count of Sexual Offense with a Student.

Bass was hired in August of 2014 as a part time social studies teacher at Foard. In January of 2015, Bass was hired full-time to teach the same subject. In addition to his teaching duties at Foard, Bass served as an assistant boys’ basketball coach and assistant football coach, according to a press release from the Catawba County School system.

"On May 15, 2017, the superintendent of Catawba County Schools, Dr. Matthew Stover, suspended Bass with pay pending the outcome of the investigation," the CCS press release says. "As soon as possible, Dr. Stover will be notifying Bass, as required by N.C. state law, that he intends to recommend to the Catawba County Board of Education that Bass be dismissed and suspended without pay until such time as the board rules on Dr. Stover’s recommendation."

Bass was originally held under a $36,000 bond, but during his first scheduled court appearance on Tuesday, the judge raised his bond to $75,000.

The O-N-E will have more on this story as information becomes available.