Sheriff’s Detectives Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Missing Teen

Lincolnton, NC – Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14 year old white female.

The father of Abigail Grace Maguire filed a missing person’s report on November 1, 2016. Detective Justin Link said the girl was last seen at her residence on November 1, 2016 around 7:15 a.m. She is described as 5 feet-2 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Abigail Maguire may possibly be in the Shelby, NC or Gastonia, NC area. She has been entered in NCIC as missing.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Justin Link at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.