SENIORS MORNING OUT PARTICIPANTS TO PARTICIPATE IN ART MAKING IN JANUARY

HICKORY – Participants in Catawba County’s Seniors Morning Out program will make an art project with Ellen Ball, listen to musical performances, and learn important health information during January.

Anyone who is 60 or better who lives in the county is invited to join the SMO program, which meets in five different locations throughout the county. The program operates Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In addition to fun and informative activities, a hot balanced lunch is served. This program serves all county residents; there is no income requirement. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in many parts of the county. If you would like to participate in one or more activities, please contact the site supervisor at least 48 hours in advance.

Participants at several locations will learn to make a piece of art in an activity led by local artist Ellen Ball. Her program is supported by a grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County through the North Carolina Arts Council, with funding from the State of North Carolina and the National Endowment for the Arts, which believes that a great nation deserves great art.

The SMO program will be closed on Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year’s holiday. It will also be closed on Jan. 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Below is a partial list of activities by location.

At the West Hickory SMO, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: Jan. 4: “Senior Financial Exploitation and Physical Abuse” program by Denise A. Lockett, an attorney with Legal Aid; Jan. 10: “Tax Reduction for Seniors” by Cho Lor of the Catawba County Tax Office; Jan. 12: Dancing to the music of Sentimental Journey; Jan. 18, Learn about Cooperative Christian Ministries with Linda Gensheimer, community outreach coordinator; Jan. 24: Teen Up Senior Interviews; Jan. 26: Celebrating birthdays in song with the Mt. Zion Men’s Choir. For more information, or to reserve your place, contact Lisa Adams at 828-323-8746.

At the East Hickory SMO, located at Huntington Hills Church of God, 2123 Fifth St. NE, Hickory: Jan. 5, Learn about the Low Income Energy Assistance Program with Beth Smith of Catawba County Social Services; Jan. 11, Create a pine cone bird feeder with Suzy Killian and the site supervisor; Jan. 17, Create an art project with Ellen Ball; Jan. 25, Sing along and dance with Slim Jim Phillips. To reserve your place, contact Rita Pritchard at 828-320-5963.

At the Newton SMO, located at First Presbyterian Church of Newton, 701 N. Main St., Newton: Jan. 3, Learn about the Low Income Energy Assistance Program with Beth Smith of Catawba County Social Services; Jan. 5: Martin Luther King’s Birthday with Pastor George Coates of Hartzel and McQueen United Methodist churches; Jan. 9, Tax Relief for Homeowners by Cho Lor, Catawba County Tax Department; Jan. 12: Watch the movie “Selina” at the Main Library in Newton; Jan. 17, Sing along with Sentimental Journey; Jan. 24, Inflammation 101 with Ann Simmons of the Cooperative Extension Service; Jan. 30, Game Day with various board games, and gospel singing with the Clontz Family. To reserve your place, contact Robyn Curtis at 838-455-4133.

At the Catawba SMO, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Jan. 5, watch the movie “Risen” at the Sherrills Ford Library; Jan. 12, Sleep Apnea Disorders with Kayla Hefner of Catawba Valley Medical Center; Jan. 24, Are You OK Program by Lt. John Helton, Catawba County Sheriff’s Department; Jan. 26, Make an art project with Ellen Ball. To reserve your spot, contact Wendy Thomas at 828-320-0434.

At the Maiden SMO, located at the Maiden Community Center, at the corner of East Second St. and Klutz St. in Maiden: Jan. 11, Frisbee Toss Game and Most Beneficial Exercise for Seniors; Jan. 18: Bingo followed by a program on Diabetes; Jan. 19: Stress Management by Terry Spender; Jan. 23: Corn Hole game and Do we need to limit healthy snacks?; Jan. 31, Bingo and Do you know how to stay safe in cold weather? To reserve your spot, contact Loretta Hefner at 828-320-5966.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as one and a half hours a month. The program is also conducting its annual fund-raising drive at this time. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.