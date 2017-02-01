Senator Wells appointed to committee for the 2017-18 session

from o-n-e reports

Raleigh, NC – On January 31, 2017, President Pro Tempore Phil Berger appointed Senator Andy Wells to serve on the Senate Select Committee on Nominations.

This committee is responsible for confirming Governor Cooper’s nominees for Cabinet Secretaries. Senator Wells said, “the nomination process will ensure Governor Cooper’s cabinet is free of conflicts of interest, willing to follow the law and are qualified.”

Senator Wells represents Catawba and Alexander Counties.