Second bomb threat at Foard High School found to be false

A bomb threat was made against Fred T. Foard High School Thursday morning, according to a press release from the Catawba County School System.

"Earlier today, Fred T. Foard High School administration received notification of a bomb threat. The Catawba County Sheriff's Department was notified and safety protocols were immediately enacted by school administration," the press release said. "After investigation of the premises by the Catawba County Sheriff's Department, the threat was determined to be false. All students and staff are safe. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. School has resumed on a normal schedule."

This is the second bomb threat made toward the school in 2018.

Anyone that has information is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.