Season Comes in for a Landing with Boeing Boeing

Special to the o-n-e

The final show of The Green Room Community Theatre’s 30th season is scheduled to touch down beginning this Friday, June 2, 2017 at the Old Post Office Playhouse. This hilarious comedy will be in our 90-seat Black Box Theatre, so get your tickets before they fly out the door.

Boeing Boeing tells the exploits of French bachelor Bernard and his three lovely female flight attendants - from three different countries - and they all believe they’re engaged to Bernard! He has always been able to juggle these women due to their flight schedules, but when they all end up at his apartment on the same day, Bernard struggles to keep them from learning the truth. Will he be able to keep up this charade, or will a disaster occur?

Boeing Boeing was originally written by Marc Camoletti and this adaptation is translated by Beverly Cross and Frances Evans. It is produced by Temple Furniture and directed by Allison Andrews. Performance dates are June 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, & 18, 2017 with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30pm and Sunday matinees at 3:00pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling (828) 464-6128 Wednesdays – Fridays from 10:00 am – 5:30 pm. Ticket prices are $16 for Adults, $14 for Seniors and Students, and $8 for children age 12 and under. All ticket prices include NC sales tax.

If you have any questions, please call The Green Room Community Theatre at (828) 464-6583 or visit our website: www.thegreenroomtheatre.org.

The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.