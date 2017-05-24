SALUTE TO ATHLETES: Foard students participate in HOF program

Four Fred T. Foard High School student-athletes participated in the experience of a lifetime earlier this month.

The Tigers’ Abbey Setzer, Payton Johnson, Zanaya Thompson and Destiny Garvin were all invited by the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame to be a part of its inaugural Student-Athlete Program and attend the Hall’s 2017 induction ceremony and special presentation on May 5-6.

Foard women’s basketball coach Alanda Johnson was the chaperone for the trip.

