Riverbend Park expansion to be used for health, education and recreation

Riverbend Park rang in 2017 by acquiring 209.63 acres from the Bean family farm, which they plan to conserve and utilize for recreation.

The new land lies to the east of Riverbend Park, and will add to its waterfront as well as trail acreage. While it has its forested sections, the addition largely consists of rolling hills and open fields with gorgeous views of nearby mountains.

