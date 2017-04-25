RETURNING HOME: Former player Sealey hired to guide Bears

Cameron Sealey is coming home.

The former Lenoir-Rhyne University women’s basketball standout was hired Tuesday to be the new leader of her former program.

The school issued a press release on Tuesday, announcing Sealey’s hiring.

Sealey, who played basketball for LR from 2008-12, is a three-time All-South Atlantic Conference selection.

Sealey, who becomes the 12th head coach in Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball history, is also the first-ever LR grad to ever coach at her alma mater.

To read more of this story, pick up the Wednesday edition of Catawba County's community newspaper, The Observer News Enterprise, at newsstands throughout the county.