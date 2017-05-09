REDEMPTION: Red Devils’ McNeely claims 2A state golf championship

Tuesday was a moment of redemption for Logan McNeely.

The Newton-Conover senior golfer powered his way to the top of the leaderboard, claiming the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A individual state championship at Beacon Ridge Country Club in West End.

McNeely’s 2-under par 70 on Tuesday was the only under par round of the entire 2A state tournament.

McNeely’s state title win comes one year after finishing as a state runner up, collapsing late in the 2016 state golf championships and losing to eventual-state champion Justin Emmons, of Providence Grove, in a playoff.

