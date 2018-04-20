Red Hawks power their way past Eagles, 14-8

HICKORY, N.C. — Behind a 13-hit performance, the No. 13 Catawba Valley Community College baseball team powered its way to a 14-8 victory against visiting Rockingham Community College on Thursday at Henkel-Alley Field.

Kyran Russ led the offensive attack for the Red Hawks (33-11), connecting with his team-high 10th home run of the season — a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning.

The Red Hawks took a quick 3-0 lead in the game during the bottom of the third on RBI singles from Jimmy Marcelli and David Graves and an RBI ground out by Willie Gordon.

However, the Eagles (13-14-1) responded with seven runs in the top of the second inning, including a two-run double by Lucus Tipton, an RBI double by Gavin Taylor and RBI singles from Jehu Zarate and Caleb Henderson.

Catawba Valley answered back with seven runs of its own in the bottom of the second inning, including Russ’ grand slam and a two-run home run by designated hitter Matt Yarbrough — his second homer of the season.

Relief pitching for the Red Hawks helped limited the Eagle offense after its early onslaught. CVCC pitchers Chris Banks, Josh Rice, Chase Covington, Tyler Nigro and Will Angel combined to allow just two hits, five walks and struck out nine batters in the final seven innings of the contest.

At the plate, right fielder David Graves tallied three hits in three at-bats and scored three runs, while Marcelli went 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBI. R.J. Conner and Dickson Moscoso also drove in one RBI each in the contest.

The CVCC baseball team returns to action on Saturday when it travels to Whiteville, N.C. for three conference games against Southeastern Community College.

The Red Hawks and the Rams play one nine-inning and one seven-inning game on Saturday before concluding their series on Sunday with a single nine-inning game.