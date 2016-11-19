Red Hawks finish a program-best fourth in the nation

The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program capped a record-setting season on Saturday with a fourth-place finish at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Div. II tournament.

"I am so proud of each one of our players and all they have accomplished," said CVCC head volleyball coach Shannon Hudson, who earned her 250th victory as leader of the program during this week's tournament. "We had the opportunity to learn and grow together all season, and that is what we continued to do this weekend at the national tournament. We had some awesome victories and a few disappointing losses, but if we are learning from each situation then we win either way."

Behind 11 sophomores, including former Catawba County products Megan Fair (Bunker Hill) and Gaosee Vang (Bandys), the Lady Hawks finished their 2016 season with a program-best 41 wins. CVCC also went undefeated in conference play and won the Region X tournament championship in Raleigh to seal its sixth national tournament appearance.

CVCC blew past Northeast Community College (Neb.) and Coffeyville Community College (Kan.) with a pair of 3-0 victories Thursday in the opening rounds of the NJCAA Div. II tournament, which was held in Charleston, W.Va. The wins moved Catawba Valley Community College into the national semifinals for the first time ever, ensuring it would record its best-ever program finish.

The Lady Red Hawks faced a stiff test against top-seeded Parkland in its semifinal match up Friday, falling 3-0 to the two-loss Lady Cobras.

Fighting for a third-place finish on Saturday, CVCC faced Owens in a rematch between the two schools, who played Oct. 7 in Hickory. The result was exactly like the first match up at the Tarlton Complex with Owens once again pulling out a 3-2 victory (25-23, 23-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-11).

"We knew going into the match that it was going to be a battle," Hudson said of the match up against Owens. "We are really evenly matched against them, and we had to play our best to win. We played great, but a few unforced errors cost us, and we couldn't pull it out."

Hudson reflected on her team's stellar season after Saturday's loss, focusing on all of its achievements during a breakthrough 2016 fall campaign.

"I'm proud of each one of my girls and how they pulled together to fight for one common goal," Hudson said. "Separated, we could not have accomplished all that we did this year, but these girls bought into our goals and our philosophies as coaches and determined together to have a record-breaking year. They make my job such a pleasure."