Red Devils win home playoff game on road, knock off Monroe

An issue with the lights at Gurley Stadium forced the Newton-Conover boys soccer team to hit the road on Thursday, moving its third-round home playoff game with Monroe to Bunker Hill High School.

Despite the change in venue, the Red Devils continued their playoff run, moving on to round four with a 2-0 victory against the Redhawks in Claremont.

To read more of this story, pick up the weekend edition of Catawba County's community newspaper, The Observer News Enterprise, at newsstands throughout the county.