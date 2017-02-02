Red Devils top Chase, West Lincoln to repeat as 2A West champs

The Newton-Conover wrestling team is back in the state finals.

For the fourth time in five seasons, the Red Devils will try to win a state championship after defeating West Lincoln and Chase on Thursday in the third and fourth rounds of the 2A dual team playoffs.

After dispatching the Rebels 37-31 in the third round, the Red Devils overcame a 23-3 deficit to the Trojans and held on for the 31-29 victory in the 2A West final held at Lemon Gym.

