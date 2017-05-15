Red Devils’ Brann Reid claims state title in tennis

For the first time in more than 30 years, the Newton-Conover boys tennis team has an individual state champion.

Red Devil freshman Brann Reid claimed the 2A individual state title on Saturday, defeating North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics’ Depei Yu in the tournament final on Saturday at North Carolina State’s Indoor Tennis Complex in Raleigh.

