THE REAL DEAL: Former Bandys standout signs with Atlanta Braves

After the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft came and went last week, Hayden Deal prepared himself for a life outside of baseball.

Then on Tuesday, Deal received an unexpected phone call that would forever change his life.

After a workout on Wednesday at his alma mater, the former Bandys High School baseball standout agreed to sign a free agent deal with the Atlanta Braves.

“It was a dream I’ve had since I was 7 years old,” Deal said of signing. “It was exciting.”

Deal watched the Major League Baseball Draft last Monday through Wednesday, hoping to hear his name called during the event.

After all 40 rounds finished, Deal hadn’t been selected.

“I was nervous knowing I had a chance to get my named called, but once it was over I didn’t really know what to do,” he said. “At first, I was very sad, but then I started putting in job applications because I had to start my life after college.”

Waking up on Tuesday, Deal received a phone call from local Braves scout Billy Best, who asked Deal if he’d come to the Bandys High School baseball field and throw a bullpen session.

“I hadn’t talked to (the Braves) at all during my college season, so it was very unexpected,” Deal said.

Throwing about 10 pitches in front of a group that included Best, Bryan and Kris Harvey, Bandys head baseball coach Frank Porter and assistant coach Brian Ballard, Deal’s performance on the mound impressed enough for him to receive a unique opportunity.

“(Best) looked at me and said ‘congratulations, you’re a Brave,’” Deal said. “I haven’t stopped smiling since it happened. I’ve waited my whole life for this.”

Deal grew up an Atlanta Braves fan watching his favorite pitchers — Greg Maddux and John Smoltz.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound left-handed pitcher also attended the first-ever game this season at the Braves’ new stadium — SunTrust Park — on April 14.

“I grew up a fan of the Braves,” Deal said. “I got to go to the home opener this year. It was a great experience, but I never thought I’d have the chance to play there.”

This past season — his final at Presbyterian College — Deal was 4-4 on the mound with a 3.56 ERA in 14 appearances (13 starts).

Deal, who transitioned from the bullpen to the starting rotation from his junior to senior seasons, recorded 78 strikeouts and 34 walks in his 78.1 innings pitched this past spring, giving up 70 hits and 44 runs (31 earned).

He finished his four-year high school career at Bandys with a 14-10 record in 33 appearances (27 starts), a 3.61 ERA and 191 strikeouts to just 64 walks.

Deal said playing baseball at Bandys has helped him to reach his ultimate goal of playing professional baseball.

“Bandys helped me become ready for college, and I can’t thank all the coaches there enough for what they taught me,” he said. “I’ve always lived here and loved my school, and it only benefited me to help me get to this point. I’ll forever be grateful for this county and where I went to high school.”

Deal departs for Orlando today and will sign his minor league contract on Thursday or Friday after taking and passing his physical.

Deal joins his former Bandys teammate — 2013 first-round draft pick Hunter Harvey — as a part of a Major League organization.

Deal spoke to Harvey on Tuesday shortly after learning he was going to be signed.

“He congratulated me,” Deal said of Harvey. “He’s down in Florida too. and we talked about meeting up to hang out. I’m just ready to get started.”