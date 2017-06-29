Railroad Museum Hosts Storytelling Event at Newton Depot

NEWTON, NC (June 29, 2017)—Newton’s own Southeastern Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum will host its second “Tales of the Rails: An Evening of Railroad Folklore and Music” event in the historic Newton Depot’s Abernethy Meeting Room on Tuesday, July 25. There will be showings at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

This family-friendly event will be perfect for all ages, and will feature many stories and songs from America’s vast history of railroad folklore, including interactive songs geared toward children. The event is held in collaboration with the Catawba County Library, which will have a booth set up at both showings.

Stories and music will be performed by noted North Carolina storyteller Peg Kotlewski, husband and wife duo Bill and Kristin Morris (better known as Hobo Bill & Kristin), Conover Branch Librarian Jan Glenn, and Museum Coordinator James Glenn.

Light refreshments will be served, and the museum will be open 30 minutes before and after the program.

The Southeastern Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum is the result of collaboration between two groups: the Newton Depot Authority and the Alexander Chapter of the NRHS. The museum is located in the historic Newton Depot at 1123 N. Main Ave. in Newton and the Welcome Center is located next door.

The museum is open every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with private tours available by request. Monthly Alexander Chapter NRHS meetings are held at the museum on the first Thursday of each month at 7:30 p.m. and the public is invited and welcome.