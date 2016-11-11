Q&A with ESPN College Gameday's Lee Corso

The Hickory Sportsman’s Club welcomed ESPN broadcaster Lee Corso for its bi-annual meeting at Rock Barn Golf & Spa in Conover on Monday.

Corso, who has been with ESPN for the past 30 years, is a featured analyst on the network’s “College Gameday” program.

Before Monday’s Hickory Sportman’s Club meeting, O-N-E Sports Editor Cody Dalton was able to have an exclusive one-on-one interview with Corso on a number of topics.

CD: You've been with ESPN for 30 years. I saw them honor you recently on their broadcast. What's it been like being with them for three decades now?

LC: It's been a great experience. A couple of years, I had a stroke. ESPN could have dumped me, but they kept me. That speaks so highly of them. It's a great organization and the people I work for. The fact that they stayed with me when I had a stroke when maybe other places in this business would have dumped me. That was probably the best thing that has ever happened to me. They let me get better. I've never been the same, and I never will be the same, but they let me continue. It means a lot to me.

CD: Could you ever have imagined "College Gameday" would become the phenomenon that it is today?

LC: It's become an event. When we are at places, people are around it all night in some places. We are going to Seattle, Wash. this week, and it'll be six o'clock in the morning out there when the show is on. That place will be packed. I never thought it would be like that.

CD: How did you come up with putting on the mascot head to pick the winners on "College Gameday?"

LC: I was sitting there one time, and we were at Ohio State. 'Brutus Buckeye' walked by. I said to Kirk Herbstreit, 'hey Kirk, do you think you can get me that head because I'm picking Ohio State tomorrow?' I won't have to say anything. I just put the head on and people will know who I picked. He pulled some strings. Not many people have worn the head like that. The next day, it come my turn to pick, and I put on the head. The crowd went crazy. People in the truck went crazy. People at ESPN went crazy. I said 'I think I've got a shtick here, and I think I'll stick with this.' That's what I did. That was 20 years ago. I've put on 275, 280 heads since then. It's amazing. Can you imagine a man putting a mascot head on for a living? That's me. It's crazy.

CD: Is there is a favorite place you like going for "College Gameday?"

LC: This year for the first time it had ever happened, we went to Clemson. The Clemson crowd was great. I reached down to get that Tiger head. I put on the Tiger head, and they booed me. They were chanting 'change your pick, change your pick.' I wondered why they were booing me for. I had picked them to win the National Championship last year against Alabama, and they lost. They still hold that against me as if I did that. That was strange. Of all the years, one school has booed me — Clemson. It's funny.

CD: What is your take on the College Football Playoff?

LC: It's going to be so exciting that it's going to grow to eight (teams). It's getting so good. There is so much controversy. They'll get eight teams in there sooner or later. I think within the next year or two with the contracts with ESPN, they'll eventually be eight. It's such a great idea. Look at the controversy right now. Who is number three and who is number four? It's really great.

CD: Do you think eight teams is the most it should be?

LC: Eight. Eight will be good. They can get four games then two games then a title game. It's great. I think it will go to eight.

CD: The talk with the Heisman is Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson. Do you see anyone challenging him?

LC: No one else should go to New York (for the Heisman Trophy presentation). He's head and shoulders above everyone else. Who can challenge him? I saw (Washington quarterback Jake Browning) against Utah. There is no comparison. (Michigan's Jabrill) Peppers is a gimmick as a defensive and offensive player. He's a great player, but not the Heisman. That guy (Jackson) had seven touchdowns Saturday, and he hurt himself. He's a great player. Literally a great player.

CD: I know you played at Florida State, and I heard you roomed with Burt Reynolds. Do you have any good stories about rooming with Burt?

LC: I told the guys that he was so good looking, we'd set him up as bait. He'd get two girls and bring them back. One of them was ugly. I got the ugly one. With his looks and my car, we'd kill them in Tallahassee.

CD: You had a big impact with coaching on the game. I know you've got coached a lot of players, even fellow ESPN analyst Tom Jackson, which is pretty cool.

LC: Tom Jackson is best football player I ever had. He was a tremendous leader and a great football player. The pros would come over to see me, and they said 'we like this Jackson kid, but he was a little too short.' I said to them 'what the hell do you want — him being a rebounder?' He made every tackle in every game he was in.

CD: What's been more fun — playing, coaching or commentating?

LC: Coaching. There is nothing like the thrill of running on the field Saturday afternoon. The association you have with the players is good. There's not even a comparison.

CD: As we get towards the end of college football season, who do you think is the front runner for the National Championship?

LC: Alabama is head and shoulders above everyone else. They proved to me Saturday in Baton Rouge in that struggle they had with a tough team (LSU) defensively. They beat a tough team in an atmosphere that was unbelievable. I doubt anyone can beat them.

CD: You said you were going to Washington this week, and I know they claim to not get a lot of respect.

LC: Well, they don't because they aren't good enough. They are good, but no one can see them at 10:30 p.m. at night on Saturday. I saw them. I was on the sidelines. They were very good, but they aren't in a class of the teams I've seen — Clemson, Louisville, Ohio State and Wisconsin.