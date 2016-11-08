Presidential Election Results
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
NEWTON, NC
Trump wins:
Kentucky - 8 Electoral Votes
Indiana - 11 Electoral Votes
West Virginia - 5 Electoral Votes
Oklahoma - 7 Electoral Votes
South Carolina - 9 Electoral Votes
Tennessee - 11 Electoral Votes
Alabama - 9 Electoral Votes
Mississippi - 6 Electoral Votes
North Dakota - 3 Electoral Votes
Arkansas - 6
Total = 75
Clinton wins:
Vermont - 3 Electoral Votes
Deleware - 3 Electoral Votes
District of Columbia - 3 Electoral Votes
Maryland - 10 Electoral Votes
New Jersey - 14 Electoral Votes
Massachusetts - 11 Electoral Votes
Rhode Island - 4 Electoral Votes
Illinois - 20 Electoral Votes
Total = 68
The O-N-E will update the election throughout the night.
