PREP WRESTLING: Third-round dual team pairings set
By:
Cody Dalton
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at the 2A and 3A third-round dual team wrestling playoff match ups involving Catawba County teams:
2A dual team playoffs
No. 1 Newton-Conover (40-1) vs. No. 6 West Lincoln (26-9), 6 p.m. Thursday at NCHS
No. 1 Chase (41-4) vs. No. 2 West Wilkes (27-6), 6 p.m. Thursday at NCHS
**Winners meet each other in 2A West finals later that evening**
3A dual team playoffs
No. 1 Enka (26-0) vs. No. 3 Fred T. Foard (30-5), 6 p.m. at Foard
No. 1 Piedmont (27-1) vs. No. 2 North Henderson (35-1), 6 p.m. at Foard
**Winners meet each other in 3A West finals later that evening**
Category: