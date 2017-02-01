PREP WRESTLING: Third-round dual team pairings set

Below is a look at the 2A and 3A third-round dual team wrestling playoff match ups involving Catawba County teams:

2A dual team playoffs

No. 1 Newton-Conover (40-1) vs. No. 6 West Lincoln (26-9), 6 p.m. Thursday at NCHS

No. 1 Chase (41-4) vs. No. 2 West Wilkes (27-6), 6 p.m. Thursday at NCHS

**Winners meet each other in 2A West finals later that evening**