PREP WRESTLING: Dual team playoff pairings released

Below is a look at the first and second round dual team wrestling playoff match ups involving Catawba County teams:

2A dual team playoffs

First round (at Lincolnton H.S.)

No. 1 Newton-Conover (38-1) vs. No. 8 West Caldwell (25-13), 6 p.m. Tuesday

No. 5 Lincolnton (22-6) vs. No. 4 R-S Central (18-4), 6 p.m. Tuesday

*Winners face off in round two later that night*

First round (at West Lincoln H.S.)

No. 3 North Surry (13-8) vs. No. 6 West Lincoln (24-9), 6 p.m. Tuesday

No. 7 Bunker Hill (30-10) vs. No. 2 Brevard (13-7), 6 p.m. Tuesday

*Winners face off in round two later that night*

3A dual team playoffs

First round (at Fred T. Foard H.S.)

No. 3 Fred T. Foard (28-5) vs. No. 6 J.M. Robinson (15-4), 5 p.m. Tuesday

No. 2 Hickory Ridge (26-5) vs. No. 7 Crest (27-5), 5 p.m. Tuesday

*Winners face off in round two later that night*