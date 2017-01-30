PREP WRESTLING: Dual team playoff pairings released
Below is a look at the first and second round dual team wrestling playoff match ups involving Catawba County teams:
2A dual team playoffs
First round (at Lincolnton H.S.)
No. 1 Newton-Conover (38-1) vs. No. 8 West Caldwell (25-13), 6 p.m. Tuesday
No. 5 Lincolnton (22-6) vs. No. 4 R-S Central (18-4), 6 p.m. Tuesday
*Winners face off in round two later that night*
First round (at West Lincoln H.S.)
No. 3 North Surry (13-8) vs. No. 6 West Lincoln (24-9), 6 p.m. Tuesday
No. 7 Bunker Hill (30-10) vs. No. 2 Brevard (13-7), 6 p.m. Tuesday
*Winners face off in round two later that night*
3A dual team playoffs
First round (at Fred T. Foard H.S.)
No. 3 Fred T. Foard (28-5) vs. No. 6 J.M. Robinson (15-4), 5 p.m. Tuesday
No. 2 Hickory Ridge (26-5) vs. No. 7 Crest (27-5), 5 p.m. Tuesday
*Winners face off in round two later that night*
First round (at Kings Mountain H.S.)
No. 5 St. Stephens (30-6) vs. No. 4 Kings Mountain (33-6), 6 p.m. Tuesday
No. 1 Piedmont (25-1) vs. No. 8 West Henderson (33-11), 6 p.m. Tuesday
*Winners face off in round two later that night*
