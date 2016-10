Below is a look at Thursday's second-round prep volleyball playoff match ups involving Catawba County teams:

2A playoffs

No. 8 Forbush (17-7) at No. 1 Maiden (26-0), 6 p.m. Thursday

No. 10 Bunker Hill (17-8) at No. 2 North Wilkes (20-5), 6 p.m. Thursday