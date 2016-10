PREP TENNIS: Tuesday's first-round dual team schedule

Below is a look at Tuesday’s 2A and 3A dual team tennis playoff brackets involving Catawba County and area teams:

2A brackets

No. 8 West Davidson (6-4) at No. 1 Maiden (16-0)

No. 7 West Lincoln (11-2) at No. 2 Lake Norman Charter (11-0)

No. 6 East Lincoln (13-2) at No. 3 CATA (14-1)

3A brackets

No. 6 Hickory (9-4) at No. 3 Central Davidson (13-3)

No. 7 Freedom (7-3) at No. 2 Concord (12-1)

**All matches start at 4 p.m. Tuesday**